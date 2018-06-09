Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios to his ministers on Friday while retaining 11 ministries for himself including finance energy, and excise department while Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara will take charge of the coveted home ministery and Bengaluru Development ministry, which controls both the Bengaluru Development Authority and the local corporation.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios to his ministers on Friday while taking charge of some plum ministeries for which many leaders had lobbied. The Karnataka Raj Bhavan released the list of portfolios, which revealed that Kumaraswamy would be in charge of 11 ministeries including finance, energy, and excise department while Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara will take charge of the coveted home ministery and Bengaluru Development ministry, which controls both the Bengaluru Development Authority and the local corporation.

HD Ravanna, the older brother of Kumaraswamy has been given the energy ministry, Dk Shivkumar, who played an instrumental role in forming the government in the state, will take hold of two ministeries, irrigation from water resources department and medical education from health and family welfare department.

Congress leader KJ George has been given Heavy Industries portfolio along with the Sugar department.

Earlier, Karnataka CM had admitted to tensions with the Congress over the allocation of ministries. Both the parties held several meetings to sort out the differences. Some Congress MLAs were unhappy as well with cabinet expansion and had expressed discontent to the party high command and this affected the allocation of portfolios between the two parties.

While forming the alliance, both the parties had devised seat-sharing arrangement and agreed to share 34 portfolios with the Congress getting 22 and JDS, including Kumaraswamy taking 12.

Now after the expansion, the Cabinet strength stands at 27 ministers with 7 ministeries still vacant, the Congress has left 6 in its share while the JDS has left one.

The Congress has faced seething resentment within ranks over ministers in the state, and therefore according to reports, it has proposed a rotational arrangement where ministers will be replaced after 2 years.

As per the proposal, non-performers would be dropped even earlier if they do not perform in their assessment, which would take place every 6 months.

