12 Congress and 9 JDS MLAs along with 1 BSP MLA will take oath as ministers in Karnataka on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. The cabinet expansion will be the first after HD Kumaraswamy took oath as chief minister of Karnataka. According to reports, D Shivkumar is likely to get an important portfolio. The list of 12 Congress leaders has come after Rahul Gandhi reportedly held deliberations with senior state Congress leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will expand his cabinet on Wednesday, a fortnight after he took charge of the chief minister’s office. According to reports, over 12 Congress MLAs and 9 JDU MLAs are likely to be administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers is set to take place at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. The development has come a day after reports of the list of Congress MLAs being finalised by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and some state senior leaders.

As per reports, the list of 12 Congress leaders includes the name of D Shivkumar, who is likely to be given an important portfolio.

According to the power-sharing arrangement, Congress would get 22 ministers while the JDS will have 12, including the chief minister. Some portfolios will remain vacant on both sides to prevent any discord between the two parties.

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had held long deliberations with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and senior party leaders D Shivkumar along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs KC Venugopal, before giving his approval to the list.

On June 1, the Congress-JDS alliance had announced the allotment, as per the allocation, Congress will get Home Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare Ministries. While 12 ministries, including Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport Ministries was allocated to the JD(S).

Interestingly, the lone BSP legislator in Karnataka N Mahesh will be a part of the Cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio.

