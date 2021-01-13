In the third cabinet expansion in Karnataka since the formation of BJP led government in July 2019, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday inducted 7 new ministers into his cabinet.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday inducted 7 new ministers into his cabinet. MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S have been inducted into BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet today in the third cabinet expansion in Karnataka since the formation of BJP led government in July 2019.

The new ministers took oath at around 4 PM today. According to earlier reports, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Angara, CP Yogeshwar/Muniratna were to be sworn in. It was conjectured that Excise Minister H. Nagesh might be dropped from the cabinet.

Yediyurappa had announced that BJP National President J P Nadda and the party General Secretary in-charge of state Arun Singh would be invited for the swearing-in today. Governor Vajubhai Vala would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new members at 3.50 pm at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.

The expansion must be a really tough task for the CM to choose from with such a huge lot of aspirants which includes- Munirathna, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP to form a government, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali S. Angara, Halappa Achar, Murugesh Nirani among others. In addition, MLAs G.H. Thippareddy, S.A. Ramdas and M.P. Renukachary had expressed their desire to become ministers.