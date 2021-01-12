Currently there are 7 seats vacant in the cabinet which has the capacity of 34. CM B S Yeddyurappa has announced that he has plans to expand his Cabinet at 4 PM on Wednesday, 13th January.

Karnataka’s much anticipated cabinet expansion is likely to take place very soon. CM B S Yeddyurappa has announced that he has plans to expand his Cabinet at 4 PM on Wednesday, 13th January. The BJP led government in Karnataka was formed in July 2019 and Yeddyruppa became the CM for the fourth consecutive time

The CM has hinted that 7 new faces will be inducted in the cabinet but it is not clear whether any ministers will be dropped from ministry. The chief minister has urged everyone not to indulge or believe in speculation. “The names you are speculating on TV channels are far from the truth, unnecessarily don’t take names, I will release the list by evening,” BS Yediyurappa said while addressing the media. Answering to whether the speculations in some ministers being dropped is true the CM replied that “It will be known tomorrow”.

Yediyurappa also announced that BJP National President J P Nadda and the party General Secretary in-charge of state Arun Singh will be invited for the swearing-in that is to take place at 4 PM tomorrow.



It will be interesting to know as to who will be chosen by the leader, from such a huge lot of aspirants which includes- Munirathna, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP to form government, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali S. Angara, Halappa Achar, Murugesh Nirani among others. In addition, MLAs G.H. Thippareddy, S.A. Ramdas and M.P. Renukachary have expressed their desire to become ministers.

