Karnataka Chief Minister MS Yediyurappa recently waded into the ongoing Hindi row, saying won't compromise with Kannada. He said that people of Karnataka won't compromise with Hindi over Kannada.

Stop Hindi imposition: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says Kannada first, all official languages equal: Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that people of the state would never compromise with the importance of Kannada, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for making Hindi as the national language of India.

In a tweet, the chief minister said that all official languages in the country are equal, however, Kannada is the principal language of Karnataka. He added that people of Karnataka are committed to promoting Kannada and the state’s culture. With the statement, Yediyurappa has become the first BJP leader to turn down Shah’s demand for a common language.

Soon after Amit Shah’s address on Hindi Divas, several opposition leaders along with BJP allies slammed Shah over his statement that Hindi should be India’s common and unifying language. Tamil political leaders including DMK chief MK Stalin, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan was among the leaders who came out to oppose his remark.

All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 16, 2019

Haasan said that unity in diversity was the promise made when India became a republic, adding that no Shah or sultan can take away from that. He further challenged the Modi govt 2.0 that people of Tamil Nadu would fight for their language and the battle would be bigger than the protest that took place against Jalliakkatu in 2017.

DMK chief MK Stalin also came out to slam the Union Minister saying it is India and not Hindia. Apart from him, Kerala Chief Minister said that the govt was trying to make non-Hindi speaking people as second-class citizens.

