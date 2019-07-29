Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Siddaramaiah calls new government unconstitutional, immoral: BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the trust vote in the Assembly. As the newly-elected Chief Minister moved confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed him, saying his government is unconstitutional and immoral.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Siddaramaiah calls new government unconstitutional, immoral: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the trust vote in the Vidhana Soudha. Yediyurappa-led BJP emerged victorious after the party managed to cross the majority mark in a special Assembly session. On the occasion, BJP state chief urged all the legislators to support him in hs work for the development. He said that he will not break the trust of lawmakers of Karnataka.

Karnataka was grappling with the political crisis which ended last week after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy failed in a trust vote but the rivalry between the coalition and BJP seems to continue in future. As the newly-elected CM moved a confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday morning, former chief minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on Yediyurappa and his party.

The Congress leader hoped that Yediyurappa would be the chief minister but cast doubt on his future, saying there is no guarantee, referring to his past three terms as the CM. Siddaramaiah said that since Yediyurappa is with the rebel MLAs (read disqualified), he cannot provide a stable government to the state. He said that the BJP leader has never been CM with people’s mandate. Opposing the confidence motion, Siddaramaiah termed the BJP government as unconstitutional and immoral.

While Kumaraswamy said that the BJP has left rebel MLAs on roads. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has disqualified 17 dissenting legislators and banned them from contesting election till the term of the Assembly ends. Lauding the Speaker’s decision, Kumaraswamy said that he looked into the resignations carefully and did not act in a hurry.

