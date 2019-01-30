Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy gives 1-week deadline to Congress: The difference between Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka seems to be widening as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to step down if the MLAs of the Grand Old Party continue to take potshots at him.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy gives 1-week deadline to Congress: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked the Congress to control its MLAs or he will be forced to tender his resignation within a week, reports said. The one-week ultimatum given by Kumaraswamy and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’ team’s demand to conduct fresh elections in the state have come as a double whammy for the Congress which formed governments in three states — Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — after its historic victory in the Assembly elections concluded in December 2018.

Reports also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach 11 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) alliance to form its government in Karnataka.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy had accused the Congress MLA’s of crossing the line. Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement came after Congress MLA C Puttaranga Shetty on Sunday attacked the CM alleging that no development has taken place in the state since Kumaraswamy has come into the power. Earlier in the day, while commenting on the matter, Karnataka deputy CM supported the Congress MLAs claiming Siddaramaiah is their leader saying Siddaramaiah has been best CM, adding that he is Congress’ CLP leader.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says "…If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line", when asked 'Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM'.' pic.twitter.com/qwErh4aEq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The Congress won 78 seats while the JD(S) got 38, including one from its pre-poll ally, Bahujan Samaj Party, In the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats but could not muster up eight more legislators to get a simple majority of 112 of the 222 that went to the polls on 12 May 2018.

The JD(S) and the Congress had made the following promises before coming to power in Karnataka.

JD(S) promises:

– Rs 53,000 crore farm loan waiver

– Abolition of anti-corruption Bureau and empowering Lokayukta

– Public pension of Rs 6,000 for people above 65 years of age and Rs 8,000 for people above 90 years of age

– Free education in private schools

– Rs 1.5 trillion on irrigation development over 5 years

– Free distribution of sanitary pads to adolescent girls in schools

– Rs 2,000 per month for women above 24 years of age whose income is not more than Rs 5,000 or who own less than 5 acres of land

Congress promises:

– To create 1.5-2 million jobs per year

– Special package of Rs 1 trillion through state government, Centre and other consortiums to develop Bengaluru as the second capital city of the country

– Raise BPL slab to Rs 2 lakh

– Spend Rs 1.25 trillion for irrigation over 5 years

– Smartphone for all college-going youths aged between 18-23 years

– Raise Budget allocation for the health sector

