Clearing the air over his coalition government remark, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the media had misinterpreted his emotional speech. Earlier, while speaking at a party function, Kumaraswamy said that he had swallowed the pain of coalition government in the state.

Kumaraswamy said he neither talked about Congress party nor he mentioned any Congress leader in the speech

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday broke his silence and stated that media had misinterpreted his coalition government remark which he made on Saturday at a function organised for his felicitation for becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Clearing the air surrounding his remark, Kumaraswamy said he neither talked about Congress party nor he mentioned any Congress leader in the speech. Stating that he was speaking a party function, HD Kumaraswamy said that his emotional speech was misinterpreted by the media houses.

The matter was highlighted after HD Kumaraswamy, during a felicitation speech, got emotional and said that he swallowed this pain of coalition government for the benefit of the people of Karnataka.

The following remarks were made by the JDS leader on Saturday at a party function organised to honour him as the state Chief Minister. As per reports, he had further refused to accept bouquets and garlands.

Talking to a gathering, Kumaraswamy said that everyone is happy standing here with flowers to felicitate him but he was not at all happy. he added that he is suffering from the pains of the coalition government.

He further compared himself to Vishwanath and claimed that he had swallowed the slow poison of coalition government. Commenting on his new post, HD Kumaraswamy said that he was not power hungry, he became the chief minister to save the farmers of the state from the debt trap.

The following emotional breakdown was reported just a few days after the Chief Minister faced strong criticism from the farmers for not waiving 100 per cent loans which were earlier promised by the JDS leader.

