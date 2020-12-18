Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that they had taken action, foreign companies were important and these things should not have happened. He went on to say that the Prime Minister was also very much worried, they had instructed that such things would not be tolerated and let them continue production.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said to a media outlet that they had taken action, foreign companies were important and these things should not have happened. He went on to say that the Prime Minister was also very much worried, they had instructed that such things would not be tolerated and let them continue production.

This incident could hurt ties of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd with Apple and it has also raised fear in the state government as this incident could affect foreign investments in the state. The state government mentioned that efforts were being made to bring production at Wistron to normalcy.

This incident has also led to political unrest in the state after a local president of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was arrested on the complaint of a BJP MP in connection with the violence that erupted at the iPhone manufacturing facility. A probe is being carried out to investigate the reason of worker’s protest and violence, local president of SFI, Comrade Srikanth was questioned by the cops on Thursday.

