Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to face floor test today in Vidhana Soudha: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to move confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. The newly-elected Chief Minister will have to prove majority on the floor of the house days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition failed to do so. The BJP held its Legislative Party meeting on Sunday and discussed Monday’s program in the House. The majority mark stands at 104. The BJP is likely to prove the same as it has the support of 105 MLAs.

When the 14-month-old coalition government faced a trust vote last week, it managed to get 99 votes against 105 of BJP. HD Kumaraswamy had to resign from the post and pave the way for Yediyurappa to take over. The rebel did not take part in the Assembly proceeding and made it easy for BJP to unseat coalition government.

The crisis-hit state witnessed another big development on Sunday, July 28, in terms of the disqualification of 14 dissident MLAs. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified these lawmakers under the anti-defection law till the term of 15th Assembly. Kumar also disqualified three MLAs on last Thursday, bringing down the 224-seat House to 207.

The political crisis hit the state earlier this month with the resignation of 16 rebel MLAs — 13 from Congress and three from JD(S). The coalition led by Kumaraswamy was shell-shocked which probably had no idea of about the resignations. The disgruntled legislators moved to Mumbai where they camped for weeks. All the efforts of the coalition to get their lawmakers back proved futile.

