Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost his temper when some employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station(YTPS) blocked his convoy in Raichur district. Kumaraswamy is seen shouting angrily at a group of workers, why they approached him for help if they voted for Narendra Modi.

Kumaraswamy was going to attend the ‘Grama Vastavya'(village stay) program in the district. He threatened the workers to get lathi-charged or leave the place. Later, Kumaraswamy told a TV channel that the workers blocked the road despite his assurance to address their grievances within 15 days, which made him angry. Karnataka Chief Minister also questioned, would anyone accept if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was blocked like that.

The 59-year-old Chief Minister claimed that the government knows how to deal with the situation and is not incapable at all. Kumaraswamy is going to spend the night at a government higher primary school in Karegudda.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP condemned the whole incident.BJP spokesperson N Ravi Kumar said Kumaraswamy should not forget that he is the chief minister of 6.5 crore people of Karnataka and not a Janata Dal worker. Kumar also added that the chief minister’s act was against democracy and he should immediately seek an apology. The BJP will agitate against him across the state.

