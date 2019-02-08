Ahead of the Karnataka Budget session, CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday did a presser and levelled allegations of poaching on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Kumaraswamy released an audio tape and claimed that BS Yeddyurappa allegedly offered Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post to JDS MLA.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday ahead of the state budget session addressed a press conference and levelled several allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. In the presser, Kumara Swamy said that the BJP is trying to demolish India’s democracy through black money. Kumaraswamy added that he has proofs to back his words and he will expose the Prime Minister and state BJP. From the stage, Kumaraswamy released an audio clip of a conversation between BJP state head BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur’s son Sharana, in which Yeddyurappa allegedly offered Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post for his father to Sharana.

Pointing a finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM said that without the knowledge of the PM Modi this is not possible. “Without the knowledge of the prime minister is this possible…for one month they’ve kept MLAs in a hotel in Mumbai. Where has that money come from?”, Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka CM added that PM is trying to systemically demolish India’s democracy and also he is misleading the people. He urged the opposition parties to stand together and raise save the democracy. Kumaraswamy said that all parties should expose the truth of the Prime Minister in the parliament. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will present the state budget today at around 12.32 pm for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More