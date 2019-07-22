Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday informed the Karnataka Assembly that he didn't eat any biryani with IMA scam mastermind and the allegations leveled by BJP CT Ravi are false. He said he has given up non-vegetarian food following health problems.

During the confidence motion debate today in the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister and Janta Dal Secular chief HD Kumaraswamy responded to BJP leader CT Ravi, who accused him of having biryani with IMA Ponzi scam mastermind Mansoor Khan. In his response, Mansoor Khan said, he did not eat any Biryani. He said he was invited during Ramzan and he went there just to show a nice gesture. He added that did not eat any Biryani. As he has given up non-vegetarian food following health scares. JDS chief said he had only two morsels of rice and nothing else.

The BJP MP CT Ravi had presented some photographs in the Karnata assembly and had alleged that HD Kumaraswamy had lunch with Mansoor Khan and is trying to intervene in the investigation against IMA Ponzi scam mastermind Mansoor Khan.

Kumaraswamy said he did not intervene in the probe or created any hurdles for the investigative agencies. He said SIT held the scam accused and they have brought him to Bengaluru. The investigation is underway and no one will misuse the government machineries. Taking a dig at the BJP, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said, don’t bother about somebody’s food habits.

A week ago, Karnataka BJP had posted a photograph of CM Kumaraswamy. BJP state unit had captioned the image, “first & foremost will @JanataDal_S mind explaining people of the Karnataka how did IMA fraudster escape from the state under the watch of @hd_kumaraswamy? BTW this picture of @hd_kumaraswamy having Biryani with IMA fraudster explains a lot about how the escape was planned.”

