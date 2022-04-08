Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has ordered top police officers to check the veracity of video footage in which Al Qaeda’s Ayman Al Zawahiri is heard applauding Muskaan Khan, the girl who was heckled earlier this year for wearing a hijab.

Later he added saying “There’s no reason to be startled. By acting against the law of the land and making an issue out of it, certain issues are unnecessarily addressed. Some powers have been wreaking havoc on the public for a long time. Al Qaeda has expressed its views directly as part of it.”

The controversial video footage has a burqa-clad girl Muskaan who was heckled by a group of students wearing saffron scarves. The group chanted “Jai Sri Ram,” to which the girl responded with “Allah hu Akbar.”