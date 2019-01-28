The difference between Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka seems to be mounting up as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to step down if the MLAs of the Grand Old Party continue to take potshots at him. While speaking to the media, the Karnataka chief minister asserted that Congress needs to take cognisance of the matter. He said that the Congress needs to control its MLAs adding that if they want to continue the same thing, that he is ready to step down. He further accused the Congress MLA’s of crossing the line.
Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement came after Congress MLA C Puttaranga Shetty on Sunday said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah should have got one more opportunity, adding that for him Siddaramaiah is still the chief minister. The Siddaramaiah camp also attacked the CM alleging that no development work has been taken place in the state since Kumaraswamy has come into the power.
Earlier in the day, while commenting on the matter, Karnataka deputy CM supported the Congress MLAs claiming Siddaramaiah is their leader saying Siddaramaiah has been best CM, adding that he is Congress’ CLP leader. “For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him,” said deputy CM.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has blamed media for creating trouble among party leaders. He further asserted that there is no trouble in the party and he will soon speak to HD Kumaraswamy.
The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has continuously been facing criticism ever since it has come into power. The latest challenge was when the opposition party BJP tried to tempt its MLAs to get into the power.
