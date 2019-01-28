Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened the Congress, saying it must control its MLAs or else he will step down as Karnataka chief minister. He further accused the Congress MLA's of crossing the line. Kumaraswamy's controversial statement came after Congress MLA C Puttaranga Shetty on Sunday attacked the CM alleging that no development has taken place in the state since Kumaraswamy has come into the power.

The difference between Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka seems to be mounting up as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to step down if the MLAs of the Grand Old Party continue to take potshots at him. While speaking to the media, the Karnataka chief minister asserted that Congress needs to take cognisance of the matter. He said that the Congress needs to control its MLAs adding that if they want to continue the same thing, that he is ready to step down. He further accused the Congress MLA’s of crossing the line.

Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement came after Congress MLA C Puttaranga Shetty on Sunday said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah should have got one more opportunity, adding that for him Siddaramaiah is still the chief minister. The Siddaramaiah camp also attacked the CM alleging that no development work has been taken place in the state since Kumaraswamy has come into the power.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says "…If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line", when asked 'Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM'.' pic.twitter.com/qwErh4aEq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, while commenting on the matter, Karnataka deputy CM supported the Congress MLAs claiming Siddaramaiah is their leader saying Siddaramaiah has been best CM, adding that he is Congress’ CLP leader. “For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him,” said deputy CM.

Karnataka Dy CM on 'Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader'': Siddaramaiah has been best CM. He is our CLP leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy). pic.twitter.com/bnvAUiM9OA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has blamed media for creating trouble among party leaders. He further asserted that there is no trouble in the party and he will soon speak to HD Kumaraswamy.

Former Karnataka CM & Congress leader Siddaramaiah on 'Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader': You (media) are the people who create trouble. You ask one person, then second person and then third person. There is no trouble, I will speak to HD Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/Be7letrUrQ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has continuously been facing criticism ever since it has come into power. The latest challenge was when the opposition party BJP tried to tempt its MLAs to get into the power.

