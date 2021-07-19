Sources confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the resignation and it is likely that Yediyurappa will resign on the 26th of this month.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday stated that he will resign on health grounds. Sources confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the resignation and it is likely that Yediyurappa will resign on the 26th of this month.

However, an audio clip, allegedly of the BJP’s Karnataka chief Nalinkumar Kateel, talking of a leadership change in the state, has gone viral alongside this speculation. Mr Kateel said that it was a fake clip and urged Mr Yediyurappa to investigate the matter. The 47-second audio clip has a voice stating: “There is going to be a definite change in leadership, a completely new team will be in place.”

Mr Kateel later added today that he is writing a letter to the Chief Minister asking for a free and fair enquiry. On Saturday the Karnataka Chief minister met BJP Chief JP Nadda. Yediyurappa said later that he has been told to strengthen the party and bring it back to power in the state. The Chief Minister said that he will also meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

BSY added that these responsibilities are assigned to him by the BJP Chief. He had another meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day.

On Friday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed certain works that are pending in the state including the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. The meeting was critical as speculations were made stating that Yediyurappa will be replaced by the Chief Minister’s post.

There were a couple of accusations and allegations that Yediyurappa and his family had to face regarding corruption and interference in administration. These have embarrassed the minister and his party as well. These came in addition to the warnings of disciplinary action given by the leadership.

Apart from this, a section of the party demands his replacement stating his age. Sources say that they suggest the need to have a new face for the upcoming 2023 assembly polls.

An official statement released after the Friday meeting stated the Chief Minister’s discussion on various state issues with the Prime Minister. Yediyurappa dismissed rumours about his resignation on Saturday.