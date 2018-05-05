In an attempt to bring BJP in the bad books of the wavering voters, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned PM Narendra Modi over his leaders' corruption cases. The ruling CM has also asked PM Modi to speak for 5 long minutes and justify why his party has given assembly election tickets to ‘corrupt leaders’ like Reddy brothers. This scathing attack from Siddaramaiah came after PM Modi accused the Congress of being corrupt in poll-bound Karnataka.

As the elections in Karnataka are just 7 days away, the political name-calling between the BJP and the Congress has become more intense. Recently, the Chief Minister in a series of tweets has pointed fingers on Prime Minister over the corruption cases pending against his leaders. This harsh remark from the chief minister came after PM Modi accused the ruling Congress government in the state for being corrupt. “Dear PM, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt”, wrote Siddaramaiah.

While addressing a rally in poll- bound Karnataka, PM Modi had said that the Congress government is a ‘seedha-rupaiah sarkar’, hinting at Siddaramaiah directly.

Not only that, the Karnataka chief also said that the opposition BJP is trying to cover up the scam of Rs 35000 crore committed by tainted G Janardhan Reddy and his brothers. CM Siddaramaiah also challenged PM Modi to justify its party’s move to give assembly tickets to Reddy brothers. “Can you speak for 5 mins on the ethics of using the Reddy Brothers to win an election? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery your CM candidate. When will you speak of your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases? Awaiting your answer,” Karnataka CM added.

Dear PM @narendramodi avare, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt. Can you speak for 5 minutes on the ethics of using the Reddy Bros’ to win an election? pic.twitter.com/UPTNypEQ32 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018

BJP is using its money power to splurge on Advertisements. But the viciousness of those ads exposes their lies & hypocrisy. People of Karnataka know the difference between unsubstantiated corruption charges & real scams in which BJP CM & his half a dozen colleagues went to jail. https://t.co/rFZk8NQKe8 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018

Recently, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called the ruling state Congress ‘looters’ for deteriorating the living standards of the locals by filling their own pockets. The UP Chief Minister was in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP. Talking to the wavering voters, CM Adityanath also assured that if BJP will come to power, the issues like lawlessness and security will be resolved immediately.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address 4 rallies at Tumkur, Gadag , Shivamogga and Kodagu districts today. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

