Karnataka: Congress has expelled its 14 MLAs from the party after the fall of HD Kumaraswamy headed coalition government in the state. The party had earlier expelled several other leaders as well for anti-party activities.

Congress on Tuesday expelled the 14 rebel MLAs who were responsible for bringing down the party’s coalition government of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka. The latest move comes after the former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified rebel MLAs from the state Assembly. Former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 16 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) and one Independent candidate.

The party has approved the proposal received from PCC President, Karnataka Dinesh Gundu Rao regarding the expulsion of the 14 lawmakers. The AICC also finalized the list of 14 rebel MLAs and have been advised to expel the MLAs from the party within an earliest.

On Sunday, KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 11 Congress legislators including Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Shivram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj and Shrimant Patil. Earlier on Thursday, 2 Congress MLAs-Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli, had been disqualified by former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. R Shankar, an Independent, was also disqualified from the state legislature.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy toppled after the scores of rebel MLAs withdrew support to the government. The rebel MLAs remained absent from the voting which led to the defeat of HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka.

Weeks long political crisis, BS Yediyurappa-led BJP staked the claim of the government. BS Yediyurappa, who had been the chief minister of Karnataka earlier, take up the reins of government again in the state. However, he took the one man oath without any cabinet.

