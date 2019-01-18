Congress on Friday called its MLA meet at 3:30 PM in Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru to identify dissidents in the party saying that any MLA who fails to make it will be expelled and will face anti-defection law. In the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, BJP has 104 seats, while the ruling Congress-JDS alliance has 117 seats between them, 4 above the majority mark. For the past 4 days, there were reports of horse trading coming from both the camps, the Congress-JDS and the BJP.

After 4 days of intense political drama in Karnataka over horse trading allegations from both the ruling Congres-JDS alliance and the opposition BJP, the curtains will finally come down on Friday with the Congress calling an MLA meet at 3:30 PM in Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. The party has categorically stated that those who fail to turn up will be expelled from the party and will face action under the anti-defection law.

The political crisis unfolded after Congress leader DK Shivakumar came out and levelled allegation against the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs. A day after the drama intensified when 2 independent MLAs withdrew support from the Congress-JDS alliance. It was all happening with reports of a few Congress MLAs being sequestered in Mumbai by the BJP.

The speculations were rife about the Operation Lotus being successful this time. This operation refers to the alleged attempts by the BJP in 2008 to get the Opposition party MLA defect to ensure the stability of BJP government in the state. After the state assembly elections held last year, with no party getting a clear majority and BJP with its 104 MLAs emerging as the single largest party, the Operation Lotus made the headlines. BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa staked to form government without the prerequisite number with allegations of horse trading to ensure a majority in the state.

However, the operation was unsuccessful and BS Yeddyurappa resigned within 2 days of taking oath as Chief Minister, following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

