Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has been charged with the with money laundering allegations, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in New Delhi on Friday. The ED had summoned the Congress leader last night after the Karnataka High Court had rejected his plea challenging the summons. He was held by the probe agency today evening in the national capital.

Talking to the media, DK Shivkumar said he is a law-abiding citizen and will explore the legal options.

Earlier today, he described the actions against him deliberate. He said, on Thursday, he was out with his family and came back home at around 9:35 pm. At night, ED officers came and handed him a summon to appear in New Delhi at 1 pm on Friday. He told them that he has some personal and family commitments and asked for some more time but officers denied.

Targetting Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader said his great friend Yediyurappa had said that he won’t indulge in the vendetta politics, but now after taking the charge as Chief Minister of the State, he has sown the seed of vendetta politics.

DK Shivakumar through media to his followers and family said that there is no need to get worried or to take tension. He said he hasn’t done anything wrong, neither raped anyone nor taken money, there is no case against him and he is innocent.

In September 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a case against DK Shivakumar and had levelled money-laundering charges against DK Shivakumar and a few others over tax evasion and illegal transactions.

