Another Congress leader Narayanaswamy has been accused of misusing his power. The Congress leader threw petrol inside the building of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office and threatened the officials to set it ablaze. As per reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, decided to take this horrendous step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by the officials. There have been videos regarding the entire incident which has been surfacing on the local channels. In the video filmed, the Congress leader is seen throwing some liquid inside the building of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office.

The Congress leader can be also seen spraying the liquid on the officer’s desk and is continuously threatening him. The officer is requesting him to stop the activity immediately. A police complaint has been registered against Narayanswamy and the liquid is being tested to verify if it is petrol. “We have come to know now and the FIR (First Information Report) will be filed and action will be taken,” said Bangalore City Development Minister KJ George. Taking a dig into the incident, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party called it an act of vandalism by the state’s ruling Congress.

A few days back, Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris’ son Nalapad was accused of assaulting and threatening a man. According to the FIR, the General Secretary of the Youth Congress Wing, Mohammed Nalapad and his friend allegedly called in a gang of 15 members and brutally assaulted a man at a cafe in Bengaluru’s UB City mall. In 2016, one of MLA Haris’s son was also involved in an argument with a security guard at Bowring Institute in Bengaluru. As per reports, the security guard was allegedly beaten up by a man claiming to be NA Haris’son after an argument regarding the use of parking space.

