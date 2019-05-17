Karnataka Congress leader Reshma Padekanura found dead: Reports said she had gone with an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader of Maharashtra in a car on the night of Thursday.

Karnataka Congress leader Reshma Padekanura found dead: Congress leader Reshma Padekanura was found dead near Kolhar of Vijayapura earlier Friday (May 17, 2019) reports said. Reshma’s body was found floating in the Krishna river near Kolhar of Basavanabagewadi taluk of the district on Friday. The police suspect, suspected culprits murdered her and then carried her body near the river with the intent of dumping it there to wipe out evidence. This incident took place under the limits of Kolhar police station.

Reports said she had gone with an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader of Maharashtra in a car on the night of Thursday. Reshma was a former Vijayapura women’s wing district president of JD(S) for over a decade. She had contested from Devarahipparagi assembly constituency on a JD(S) ticket in 2013 but lost the elections.

After being reportedly sidelined and denied ticket by the JD(S) even after serving for years she joined the Congress.

Bijapur, officially known as Vijayapura, is the district headquarters of Bijapur District of Karnataka state of India and also the headquarters for Bijapur Taluka.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App