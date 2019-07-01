The Congress-JDS alliance have been on the doldrums ever since its formation. The coalition has been facing political turbulence especially after the poor show in the recent LokSabha elections.

Amidst a high voltage drama in the Karnataka politics, Congress MLA Anand Singh has resigned from the party. His resignation has triggered fresh trouble for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in the state. Anand Singh in his interaction with media has confirmed that he has quit and will be heading to meet the Governor. There are speculations going around that more Congress MLAs can follow the exit route and quit the alliance.

The Congress-JDS alliance has been facing a tough challenge ever since it materialised in the state. From time to time there have been reports of conflict between the state leaders of both the parties. There have also been contrasting statements been made by state leaders from both the parties and many within the coalition have indicated in the past few months that the coalition will not last.

The BJP in Karnataka is keeping a close watch on the current developments. The BJP has earlier said that they won’t destabilise the government, but if the government falls on own its own, they will explore the possibilities of forming the new government.

Anand Singh, the legislator from Vijayanagar, was hospitalised earlier this year after he was allegedly thrashed and abused by another MLA during their brawl at a resort where the MLAs were safely kept before the government formation in the state. Mr Singh had that time was convinced by the party to stay with the alliance.

Earlier, one of the leaders, Umesh Jadhav, quit the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election and won on the BJP ticket, defeating Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge. Another senior Congress legislator, Roshan Baig, was also recently suspended from the party for his strong criticism of the state party leadership.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App