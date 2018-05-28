A Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda passed away in a road accident near Tulasigeri. The accident took place when he was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot. According to reports, he was rushed to hospital following the incident, but he succumbed to injuries. The last rites of the leader are expected to be held today.

In a tragic incident, a Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda passed away in a road accident near Tulasigeri. The accident took place when he was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot. According to reports, he was rushed to hospital following the accident, but he succumbed to injuries. The newly-elected legislator had won election from Jamkhandi Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 2795 votes. The last rites of the leader are expected to be held today.

Karnataka Congress tweeted, “Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief.” Former Chief Miniter of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramiah took to Twitter to offer his condolences on the sudden death of Siddu Nyama Gowda. He wrote, “The untimely death of our party MLA Sidinamagowda shocked me. Siddi Namagowda, popularly known as ‘Barage Siddhu’, has always worked as an MLA, MP and Union Minister. My friend Siddi Nama Gowda should be sadly missed my sadness.”

