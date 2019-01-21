Launching a scathing attack on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress can't now blame the BJP for the "unfortunate" incident since Gundu Rao himself failed to stop the fight at Eagleton resort where the MLAs were reportedly locked up.

Karnataka Congress leader R Reddy said senior party leaders decided not to hold the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Monday and most of the MLAs have vacated the resort. Because of BJP there was confusion but everything is in order now, Reddy said.

All Congress leaders were asked to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru to discuss over the brawl between two party MLAs — Anand Singh and J N Ganesh. According to several reports, Kampi MLA J N Ganesh allegedly hit Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh on his head with a liquor bottle following an argument at the Eagleton resort on the city outskirts where all party MLAs had been lodged to keep them away from horse trading. Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh was hospitalised on Sunday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a liquor bottle by Kampi MLA J N Ganesh following an argument at the Eagleton resort. Meanwhile, J N Ganesh has referred to it as a minor incident.

R Reddy, Congress in Bengaluru: Last night they called me that there's a meeting today but later they decided not to have any meeting. Most of the MLAs have left the resort. Few who are there will also go back Everything is okay. Because of BJP there was confusion, now it's okay. pic.twitter.com/Mccb1ExSJt — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior state Congress leader Siddaramaiah reached the Eagleton Resort today morning in Bidadi near Bengaluru to attend the CLP meeting. Earlier Siddaramaiah had said that a probe will be ordered into the incident. Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief, on Sunday issued show-cause notices to Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Bellary Rural constituency MLA B Nagendra, Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli seeking an explanation from them for their absence at last week’s legislature party (CLP) meeting. The notice questions why action should not be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the incident as “unfortunate” and blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao for failing to stop the fight at Eagleton resort. However, the BJP sent its best wishes to Anand Singh for a speedy recovery.

The BJP criticised Dinesh Gundu Rao for locking up his party MLAs under his watch at Eagleton and he can’t now blame the BJP for the incident.

