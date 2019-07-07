Karnataka crises: At least 12 MLAs of ruling alliance government on Saturday submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office. The ruling partner JD(S) has called a crucial meeting at 6 pm. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to arrive in the state today.

After 12 MLAs of the coalition government in Karnataka submit their resignation on Saturday the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office on Saturday, the JD (S) has called a crucial meeting at 6 pm. While the situation is chaotic, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who is on a private visit to the US, is expected to arrive today. KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao is also expected to arrive in the state today.

On Saturday, at least 14 MLAs of ruling alliance submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office. Reports said the legislators also met the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan before being flown to Mumbai on a private jet for safe-keeping in the continuance of resort politics.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has arrived at the residence of JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda to discuss further over the issue of alliance.

#Karnataka: Congress leader DK Shivakumar to meet JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda at his residence today. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Cj935BKPpB — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has revealed that he is in touch with 5-6 MLAs. and has said that It is not a question of a person being loyal to him. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru: I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/diJm2eEq7G — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said that he is going to Tumkur and will come back at 4 pm today. He has said that he doesn’t want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say.

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP in Bengaluru, #Karnataka : I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this. pic.twitter.com/vYNbvKRcJQ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App