The Supreme Court's order to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh to maintain status quo on the resignation of rebel MLAs. The apex court has ordered the Speaker not to take the decision till July 16. Meanwhile, CM HD Kumaraswamy has said that his government would seek a trust vote to end the confusion on the first day of the monsoon session. which is scheduled to be held on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to take any decision on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel MLAs till July 16. Earlier, the apex court asked the rebel MLAs to meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and ordered the Speaker to decide the resignations by midnight. However, the Speaker’s counsel requested the court that he needs more time to check the resignation letters.

Earlier, Speaker KR Ramesh had examined 11 rebel MLAs resignations. After examining the resignations, the Speaker had found that 8 letters were not in proper order. His office thus returned their resignations and asked the MLAs to send them in the prescribed form if they still wanted to resign. The rebel MLAs, however, demanded the Speaker should face contempt action as he failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s order.

The week-long political crackdown in Karnataka has totally gripped the entire state in its bucket. The 16 rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) have tendered their resignations to the Speaker. If resignations are accepted, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government may fail to clear majority in the state Assembly. The government will have to win a trust vote which is impossible in the present environment.

From reaching Mumbai to meeting rebel MLAs, Congress leader DK Shivakumar tried every kind of technique to lure the rebels but failed to keep them back. The Congress ministers in the state government even resigned so that these rebel MLAs can be adequately accommodated. But all these attempts seem like there is no chance to bring them back.

It is worth to mention here that the Assembly elections 2018 in the state ended up by a Hung assembly as no party was able to attain the majority. BJP however, emerged as the single-largest party by winning 105 seats in the 225-member Assembly. Later, the party claimed to form the government and BJP state chief YS Yeddyurappa was made the chief minister of state. However, Yeddyurappa hold the position for a small time as the party failed to prove majority on the floor. Thus he resigned even before the floor trust.

