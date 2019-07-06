In Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka, 14 MLAs have resigned against till now. The coalition has never been on same lines right from the time it came into being but given the disheartening performance of the alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the alliance rift has only been widening.

The shaky Congress -JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka is again in the doldrums with at least 14 MLAs of the ruling alliance tendering their resignations with the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office on Saturday. Some reports said they will be flown to Goa for safe-keeping while other reports said they may be moved to Mumbai.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa told the media that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is playing the trouble-shooter to keep the alliance on, tore some of the resignations at the Assembly Speaker’s office. Shivakumar, in his turn, told the media nobody will resign and that he will be meeting the MLAs. Three MLAs are said to have promised to withdraw their resignations if the chief minister’s post is given to former CM Siddaramaiah.

The MLAs who have submitted their resignations are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress), and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress).

Karnataka: Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs who had submitted their resignations to the Speaker of the Assembly, met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, today. pic.twitter.com/82KyeiZpJE — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

The Congress and JDS together have 116 in the 224-member state assembly where 113 is the majority mark. The coalition will crash if 14 lawmakers quit. The BJP has 105 MLAs. The BJP had first been called to form the government but had to resign since they didn’t have the numbers to pass a confidence vote in the state assembly.

The coming together of Janata Dal-Secular and the Congress came up in this impasse but given the disheartening performance of the alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won 25 of the 28 Lo Sabha seats in the state. The Congress and the JDS won 1 seat each.

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignations : They are telling some small stories, this is not the story to go and resign. It is shocking for all of us, I think good sense will prevail upon them. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/xPpsOaMHnZ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

On being asked if BJP will form the government in Karnataka, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said Governor was the supreme authority as far as the constitutional mandate was concerned. If the governor calls the party, the BJP was certainly ready to form the government, he added.

Gowda said BJP was the single largest party and had the support of 105 people. He asserted that BS Yeddyurappa will be the Chief Minister if a new government was formed in Karnataka.

