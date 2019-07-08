Karnataka Crisis is on its peak as the MLAs who were in the Taj West End Hotel in Mumbai are now relocated to the Prestige Golfshire Club, Nandi Hills road in Devanahalli, Goa.

Following the resignation drama by both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs in Karnataka, the rebel coalition legislators, who were staying at Taj West End Hotel in Mumbai, have been shifted to Prestige Golfshire Club, Nandi Hills road in Devanahalli, Goa on Monday evening. Similarly, the JD(S) has booked 35 rooms in Paddington Resort in Coorg for its MLAs to thwart poaching attempt by rival political parties after the coalition crisis in Karnataka further deepened today.

Speaking on the recent political development in Karnataka and government formation, BS Yeddyurappa said the BJP government will run smoothly because it enjoys the support of 107 (105+2 Independent) MLAs. Yeddyurappa sounds optimistic after two independent MLAs met the Guv Bajubhai and gave a letter that they’ll support the BJP in Karnataka. Criticising HD Kumaraswamy, the senior BJP leader said the JD(S) leader is speaking in a defiant manner even if he knows that people are observing everything.

On the other hand, Karnataka Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil and Eshwara Khandre held meeting at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru with legal advisers to discuss the further action against the MLAs who have resigned. Karnataka Congress in charge KC Venugopal assured party MLAs that there is nothing to worry, reports said.

Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig, refused to return to the Congress fold. He said the Congress Party insulted and suspended him because he spoke bitter truth. The state leadership has failed, there is no accountability and that’s why he has decide to resign from MLA post and he will stay in Bengaluru instead of going to Mumbai or Goa. On being asked if he will join Bharatiya Janata Party, Beig made it clear that he will join the BJP and they are in touch with him. “Kyun nahi! Main imaan nahi badal raha. BJP is also a political party, us mein kya buri baat hai,” he said.

