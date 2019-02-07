Karnataka crisis: The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow (Friday) after continued protests by BJP MLAs. Justifying their protest, the BJP's Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa said they (Karnataka state government) have no majority and they have no moral right to stay in the government.

Karnataka crisis: Despite a whip issued by the Congress party in Karnataka, seven disgruntled MLAs (6 Congress +1 JD-S) have gone missing from the assembly or they aren’t in touch with their party ahead of the state Budget presentation on February 8, 2019. The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow (Friday) after continued protests by BJP MLAs. The BJP MLAs alleged that the present state government is a minority government and it doesn’t have the required numbers. Justifying their protest, the BJP’s Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa said they (Karnataka state government) have no majority and they have no moral right to stay in the government.

The MLAs who remained absent for the second day and were incommunicado were Umesh Jadhav (Congress), B Nagendra (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), JN Ganesh (Congress), Mahesh Kumtalli (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JD-S), Nagesh (Independent), Shankar (Independent) are said to be in touch with the BJP.

Clarifying on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that government is in minority, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah dared the BJP to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance. Siddaramaiah said he has called a legislature meeting and all four dissenting Congress MLAs will return tomorrow (on Friday). Claiming that the Karnataka government has the majority and it is going to present the Budget tomorrow.

Siddaramaiah, Congress on BJP allegations that govt is in minority:Let them move no-confidence motion,what's preventing them?Have called legislature meeting,they will all (4 dissenting Congress MLAs) return tomorrow, the budget will be presented tomorrow.The govt has the majority

