Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has asked CM HD Kumaraswamy to resign and make way for BJP to form the government in the state. He said that he is confident that BJP will form the next government in the state in the next 4 to 5 days. If rebel MLAs would join BJP, the number will further increase and pave way for the party to form govt.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that he is confident in forming the government in the state in the next within 4 to 5 days. BS Yeddyurappa’s claim came after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar fixed July 18 date for the confidence motion at 11 am. The BJP has said CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign as make way for another party to form the government in the state.

The political crisis gripped Karnataka after the coalition partner Congress-JD(S) MLAs tendered their resignations. The situation further worsened after two Independent MLAs also offered their resignations. The alliance government-led by Congress-JD(S) are facing a shortage of MLAs to prove their majority in the house.

Both JD(S) and Congress have been trying to woo their MLAs by offering them ministries in the government. Both parties have called many crucial meetings but so far no one legislator has joined the camp back.

On Sunday, Congress leader DK Shivakumar met MTB Nagaraj and claimed that the leader has joined the Congress party back. Later, in the afternoon, Nagaraj took u-turn after taking a special flight to Mumbai. He had said that he will not join the Congress back.

CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday had said that he is confident for a trust vote to prove his strength on the floor of the house.

At least 16 legislators from both Congress and JD(S) have resigned. Meanwhile, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept their resignations. The Supreme Court had asked the Ramesh not to accept the resignations of MLAs till July 16.

