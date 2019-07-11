Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will chair the meeting of state Cabinet ministers at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru today. The meeting is said to be crucial as the government's number is plummeting further. Today's meet will decide the next move of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state.

As the government in Karnataka is about to collapse, a crucial meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on Thursday. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will chair the meeting at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. The meeting comes a day after Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained by Mumbai Police when he was going to meet the rebel MLAs. The Congress leader was not even allowed to meet the disgruntled MLAs. Meanwhile, the police have imposed section 144 in the Vidhana Soudha. The order, which will be in place from Thursday to Sunday, surrounding Vidhana Soudha prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people.

The cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held today will have all the ministers from both coalition partners as per the Chief Minister’s Office, the ministers have submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not the CM HD Kumaraswamy. As the legislators’ number plummeting, there is intense speculation on the next move of the government. All eyes are now on today’s state Cabinet meeting.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held close door meeting with JD(S) party national president H.D. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence. Other prominent leaders, including his brother and Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna as the political drama in the state, continued for the whole day. Kumaraswamy accused the Mumbai Police of manhandling ministers and MLAs and termed the act as annoying and unbecoming. Such hasty act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on BJP of horse trading.

The Congress-JD(S)-led government slumped into crisis after 10 MLAs last week announced their resignations from the state Assembly. Other Independent MLAs including H Nagesh and R Shankar also withdrew their support to the government. The resignations further bring down the numbers of the government in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

