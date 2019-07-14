Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said he is fully confident that Congress MLAs will vote in favour of the Congress-JD(S) government in the floor of the Assembly. He said that rebel MLAs will be back again ahead of monsoon session of the Assembly.

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that he has full confidence on all the Congress MLAs as they have been there for a long period. They have fought like tigers in their domain. They will save the government. Reacting over the confidence motion, Shivakumar said the legislators are aware of law. If voted against the government, the MLAs lose their membership. He, however, said Congress party is ready to settle their demands.

Shivakumar also said he is confident of getting most MLAs on board in the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

On Saturday, rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj took a U-turn after he decided to stay in the Congress by withdrawing his resignation. Nagraj also said that he will convince another rebel MLA Sudhakar to withdraw his resignation too. Nagraj credited DK Shivakumar for helping him make the decision.

5 more rebel MLAs including Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju, Munirathna and Roshan Baig had approached the Supreme Court for seeking its direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations without qualifying them.

BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government’s majority in the Assembly. Meanwhile, two Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support to the government earlier this week, have decided to support BJP led the opposition to form the government. The Supreme Court has also directed Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to take any decision on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel MLAs till July 16.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government gripped by crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.

