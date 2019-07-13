Karnataka crisis: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that he would seek a trust vote in the Assembly. Reports said Kumaraswamy has met Speaker KR Ramesh on Friday during a meeting of the business council. CM had asked Speaker KR Ramesh to schedule a confidence motion for next week.

After Supreme Court ordered Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to take any decision on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel MLAs until July 16, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that he would seek a trust vote in the Assembly in the face of crisis. Reports said CM H D Kumaraswamy also met the Speaker KR Ramesh at a business advisory council meeting and had asked him to schedule a confidence motion for next week in the state Assembly. If the resignations are accepted, the Congress-JD(S) coalition govt will slip below the half-way mark and would fail to clear the floor test.

The 10 rebel MLAs approached to apex court while seeking a direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations. After the resignation of 2 more Independent MLAs. Since July 7, the list has reached 16. On Friday, Congress moved its MLAs to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has visited the residence of MTB Nagaraj to convince him to reconsider his decision. M T B Nagaraj along with other Congress MLA K Sudhakar tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

Congress moved its MLAs to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru while JDS lawmakers are already staying at two resorts in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused Bharatiya Janata Party of using the money to topple the Janata Dal Secular-Congress alliance government in the state. He had said the situation has been the same both in Goa and elsewhere in the Northeast earlier, and now the BJP was doing it in Karnataka.

