Karnataka crisis: Karnataka crisis: The trust will be held today in the Vidhan Soudha to decide the fate of 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. On Thursday, as many as 20 MLAs did not turn up for the proceedings.

Karnataka crisis: The fate of the Congress-Janta Dal (Secular) government in Karanataka will be decided today after weeks of the political crisis that engulfed the state following the resignation of 16 coalition MLAs. Governor Vajubhai Vala has set up a deadline for the 14-month-old government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the Assembly before 1.30 pm on Friday.

The trust vote did not take place on Thursday after the Speaker K R Ramesh adjourned the Assembly till 11 am, Friday. As many as 20 MLAs did not turn up for the proceedings when Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence. The session witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the coalition legislators and the Opposition BJP.

The ongoing political drama took a new turn on Thursday after the BJP-led by YS Yeddyurappa staged a night-long dharna inside the House. Yeddyurappa alleged that the coalition government which is on the brink of fall of delaying the trust vote as they were not having a majority in the House.

At least 16 coalition MLAs have resigned, threatening the survival of the government. These include 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs. In the 224-member House, the BJP has 107 MLAs, only six far from the magic-figure of 113. It has a plus point. If the resignation of 16 disgruntled MLAs is accepted, the BJP will be invited to form the government as Congress tally will plummet to 100.

From day one, the Congress and JD(S) have alleged BJP of trying to topple the coalition government in Karnataka. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also accused the saffron party of horse-trading.

