Karnataka crisis: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Congress state leader DK Shivakumar met JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda at his residence on Sunday. The 13-month-old coalition fell into crisis in Karnataka after the resignation of 11 of their legislators from the state assembly.

Talking to media on the current political situation in Karnataka, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa said that he is going to Kumpur and will come back at 4 pm, however, he said everyone knows about the recent developments and won’t like to comment on what Shivkumar and Deve Gowda had to say.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath on Saturday said that MLA’s have jointly resigned to speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and the speaker should accept their resignations.

However, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said that he would like the coalition to run smoothly.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has cut short his US trip and is expected to be in the state today when after a sudden event his governments appeared to be in a minority in the parliament.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a meeting with the party MLA’s where he is believed to have discussed the current political crisis among other things.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka came down to 105, which is eight short of the ruling number required by the government to rule.

Congress MLA’s Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the government earlier this week. MLA’s who have resigned from the assembly include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S.Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkhiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil. These MLA’s are currently staying in Sofitel Hotel, Mumbai.

