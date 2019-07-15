Congress on Monday has called for a crucial legislative meeting. Reports said the rebel MLAs have decided not to attend the meeting. One of the rebel MLAs MTB Nagaraj who had earlier decided to stay in the Congress camp has now decided not to withdraw his resignation. The rebel leader has joined other MLAs in Mumbai again.

Amid political crackdown in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called the legislature party meeting. Reports said the leaders have arrived at the former’s residence. After one of the rebel MLAs, MTB Nagaraj decided to withdraw his resignation. The rebel MLA Nagaraj flew to Mumbai on Sunday. Reports said the rebel MLA met BJP leader in which both the leaders discussed. Nagaraj has said that there is no question of withdrawing his resignation.

One of the rebel MLAs cooped up at Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai, ST Somashekar said that the Congress leaders trying to pacify Nagaraj but had failed and that the latter would not withdraw his resignation.

On Saturday, Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Nagaraj who attempted to pacify the rebelling leader to stay with the coalition. However, the Congress’ attempt to retain Nagaraj seems to have failed as the leader is now vehemently opposed to withdrawing his resignation.

14 rebel MLA has also written a letter to senior police official that some Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad and other dignitaries are trying to woo them. The rebel MLAs have urged Mumbai police to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting them.

Congress MLAs leave for Vidhana Soudha from Taj Vivanta hotel. The Congress-JD(S) Government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in the assembly today.

BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. BJP has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today.

Supreme Court said we would likely hear the case of five rebel MLAs-K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh, tomorrow along with the main petition which is pending before us.

Hearing in the matter of Karnataka rebel MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, rebel MLAs’ counsel, today mentioned before Supreme Court an application for impleadment.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said BJP stand by its demand(of floor test). Behaviour of Assembly speaker & CM is highly uncalled for & unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want?

