Congress has called a crucial meeting of party legislators on Monday. The party has claimed that most of its rebel MLAs have joined back the party. Tomorrow's meet will be important for the legislators to attend. The Opposition has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately.

Congress party has called for a legislature party meeting tomorrow. After one of the rebel MLAs MTB Nagaraj decided to join back the Congress camp on Saturday, the party on Sunday announced that a crucial meeting of legislators will be held on Monday. If sources are to be believed, the grand-old party just wants to know the strength of its leaders as many as 13 MLAs have tendered their resignations. Nagraj has said that he will convince another rebel MLA Sudhakar to withdraw his resignation also.

On Sunday, rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj was seen with BJP leader R Ashok at the Mumbai airport. However, it was not known for the actual meeting between the two leaders.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said that he is confident that all Congress MLAs will save the alliance government. Reacting over the confidence motion, Shivakumar said the legislators are aware of the law. If voted against the government, the MLAs lose their membership. He, however, said Congress party is ready to settle their demands.

Earlier, Congress had called a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru but the party then faces a serious challenge as most of the leaders had not attended the meeting.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government gripped by crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.

BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the state Assembly. He has said that CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JDS & Congress, and also two independent MLAs have resigned and they have reflected that they will support BJP.

BJP chief said that the Congress-JDS(S) government has failed to carry out the development work for the state. He said BJP has the majority to form the government in the state.

