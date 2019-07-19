Karnataka crisis: Many Opposition BJP MLAs staged a nihjt0long sit-in in the Assembly against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government for delaying the to trust vote. The deputy CM entered the legislature and met the BJP lawmakers.

Karnataka crisis: It has been rightly said that there are no permanent friends and permanent foes in the world of politics. It has often been witnessed that the elected members of any country share bonhomie when they meet outside respective legislators. The same thing was again displayed in the country’s Karnataka which is engulfed by the political crisis. Amidst the high-voltage drama, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara entered the Vidhana Soudha and met protesting BJP MLAs who are ready to unseat Parameshwara and his party’s government.

Many Opposition BJP MLAs staged a nihjt0long sit-in in the Assembly against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government for delaying the to trust vote. The deputy CM entered the legislature and met the BJP lawmakers. He even ate breakfast with Suresh Kumar, a BJP MLA. In a picture, Parameshwara has seen handshaking with one of the protesting MLAs. All the people are wearing smiles.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/ydgCOgBQHG — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

While defending himself, Parameshwara said that it was the duty of the coalition government to arrange food for the rival MLAs, adding that they have arranged everything for them. He said that beyond politics, all the lawmakers from all the parties are friends, adding that it is the beauty of the country’s democratic setup.

Meanwhile, after the resignation of 16 MLAs, the survival of HD Kumaraswamy-led government is facing threat. Its fate will be decoded today when vote of confidence takes place. The colaiotion governmnet will end if the resignation of rebel lawmkers is accepted or if they do not come for Assemebely proceedings.

