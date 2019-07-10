Karnataka crisis: Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shivakumar said the police will do their duty but they have come to meet their friends and there is no question of threatening as they love and respect each other.

Karnataka crisis: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday escorted Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Renaissance – Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The MLAs sought police protection after they came to know that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar are coming to the hotel to meet them. After receiving the complaint, the police made it clear that Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying. The Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police were deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.

In an attempt to woo rebel Congress and JD(S) leaders and to save the alliance government in Karnataka, Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda left for Mumbai on a special flight from Bengaluru on Wednesday. DK Shivakumar, outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, said he has booked a room at the hotel to hold negotiations with his friends to solve a small problem. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shivakumar said the police will do their duty but they have come to meet their friends and there is no question of threatening as they love and respect each other. They were born together in politics and will die together in politics, he added.

Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raised slogans “Go back, Go back” after Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at the hotel.

BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to sit on dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha and they will meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and the Governor Vajubhai Vala.

