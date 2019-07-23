Tuesday could be the last day for the political crisis in Karnataka as Speaker KR Ramesh has set a 6 pm deadline for the trust vote. He has also summoned the rebel MLAs to his office at 11 am. As many as 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs have resigned earlier this month, threatening the survival of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumarswamy.

Karnataka crisis: The political drama will continue on Tuesday in Karanataka with Speaker KR Ramesh giving a fresh deadline to the Congress-JD(S) government to prove majority by 6 pm. The proceedings in the House will begin at 10 am. On the previous day, the House witnessed chaos with the ruling MLAs leveling accusations of horsetrading against Opposition. In his speech, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of using force to take away the rebels. He also said that BS Yeddyurappa-led state BJP unit has made a mockery of democracy.

In the evening, a fake letter or resignation note was circulated, claiming Kumaraswamy has resigned. But the chief minister turned down the letter and termed it cheap work of publicity. Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Monday reminded disgruntled lawmakers that once they are disqualified, they will not be the members of the House. He alleged that BJP is convincing them they will be made ministers. The speaker has summoned all the rebels to his office on Tuesday at 11 am.

When Congress-JD(S) dispensation was in no mood to prove majority on Monday despite Speaker’s deadline. It infuriated BJP, saying Kumaraswamy should resign and go home. The Speaker was adamant to end the drama in Vidhana Soudha. He appealed to the MLAs to shorten their speeches in view of the trust vote. He even told ruling coalition members to do not make him a scapegoat.

Earlier, the resignation of 16 lawmakers — 13 from Congress and three from JD(S), the coalition, shock the coalition and threatened its survival. If their resignations are accepted, the government will lose the majority and pave the way for BJP to replace the coalition. These lawmakers are camping in Mumbai over the past weeks.

