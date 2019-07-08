Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the state's ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) coalition on Monday to explore the possibility of saving the government after 8 Congress and 3 JD(S) legislators resigned on Saturday afternoon.

Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US amid the ongoing political drama, held a meeting with the state’s ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) coalition on Monday to explore the possibility of saving the government after 8 Congress and 3 JD(S) legislators resigned on Saturday afternoon. The former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, K C Venugopal and D K Shivakumar attended the meeting at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, reports said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parameshwara said all of them will resign and then accommodate the MLAs if required. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has also called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday. Most of the rebel Congress MLAs may skip the CLP meeting as they are in Mumbai now. Meanwhile, the Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on ‘BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

The strength of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka came down to 105, which is eight short of the ruling number required by the government to rule. The BJP also has 105 members. The BJP has said it should be invited to form a new government if the ruling coalition lacks the numbers.

A beleaguered Congress alleged that the rebel legislators were taken to Mumbai in a plane that was arranged by the BJP. The party also said BJP leaders visited the hotel where the lawmakers were staying.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala mentioning that he has withdrawn his support to the ruling JDS-Congress coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka and stated that he would extend his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to form government in the state.

DCongress MP D K Suresh says all Karnataka Congress ministers are going to resign today, blames BJP for engineering defections, says BJP national leaders are behind the defections as they don’t want the ruling JDS-Congress coalition government or any Opposition party to rule in the state or in the country.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the rebel MLAs. He said that he is ready to resign from the post if it needed.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has reached BS Yeddyurappa’s residence. The two leaders are expected to discuss the present political situation in the state. BJP is likely to hold a meeting of legislators in the afternoon.

Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah & Ministers UT Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, DK Shivakumar have reached Dy CM G Parameshwara’s residence for breakfast.

