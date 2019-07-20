Karnataka crisis: The Friday's drama in Karnataka ended with the adjournment of House till Monday following the discussion on trust vote. The Assembly failed to meet the deadlines set up by Governor Vajubhai Vala, asking Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Karnataka crisis: Karnataka’s coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy has got two more days to stay in power as the Speaker KR Ramesh on Friday adjourned the House till Monday. It was expected that the trust vote would be held in the Vidhan Soudha yesterday to decide the fate of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Even Governor Vajubhai Vala had set up two deadlines for the trust vote but both were ignored.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah also favored the extension on the trust vote discussion, citing the absence of 20 MLAs from the Vidhana Soudha. During the discussion, Congress accused the saffron party of using money as a tool to topple the government. MLA Sreenivas Gowda said that BJP ‘s CP Yogeshwar, SR Vishwanath and Aswath Narayan came to him with Rs 5 crore offer to switch his political allegiance.

Kumaraswamy seconded Gowda and made similar accusations. He asserted that coalition MLAs were offered Rs 40-50 crore to get their support. Karnataka state Congress unit also lashed out at the BJP, saying people were aware of the dirty tricks played by the latter to come to power.

On the other side, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, who kept his flock together, is confident of coming to power. On Friday, he said that Monday would be the last day for Kumaraswamy. He said that Congress-JD(S) do not enjoy the majority and at the same time, they are disallowing BJP to come to power.

The coalition dispensation got a massive blow after the resignation of 16 legislators — 13 Congress and three JD(S), earlier this month. The 14-month-old government is on the brink of fall as they have plummeted to minority (subjected to acceptance of resignations). The Opposition BJP after failing to form the government following the emergence of the single largest party in 2018 Assembly election has once again got an opportunity to replace the coalition government.

