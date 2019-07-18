Karnataka crisis: Ahead of trust vote, Section 144 has been imposed around the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka. The Congress-JD(S) coalition hangs after Supreme Court held on Wednesday that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the Assembly proceedings.

The trust vote for Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka will be held at 11 am today at Vidhana Soudha. The Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has been given complete freedom by the Supreme Court to decide on the resignation of the rebel MLAs. The ruling government headed by CM HD Kumaraswamy has the strength of 117 comprised of Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1 and nominated 1. The BJP has reached 107 after 2 Independent MLAs decide to support BJP.

If the resignations of 16 rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are not able to present in the House, the ruling coalition’s tally will be reduced to 101 which will be considered as the lowest number for the government to lead the state. Hence, Opposition-BJP will be invited to prove their majority in the house. BJP, which claimed to have the support of 107 legislators in the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka is the single-largest party in the state.

Here are the LIVE updates:

The proceedings have begun in the Karnataka Assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is all set to preside the proceedings. The floor test will be held shortly. Stay tuned to NewsX for latest updates.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrived at Vidhana Soudha, his government will face floor test today. If MLAs will not participate in the Assembly session, the Congress-JD(S) coalition will lose its majority in the house and the 14-month-long govt will not be survived.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha, his government will face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/JEbVLOumKy — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

The rebel MLAs, who have been staying in Mumbai, said there was no question in taking back their resignations or attending the trust vote today. They said they are happy with the Supreme Court’s verdict. SC had said the MLAs cannot be compelled to take part in Assembly.

BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa said they are 101 percent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated.

BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated. pic.twitter.com/JdutzxPbaC — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka government to face floor test today. DK Shivakumar has said that party has faith in MLAs. He hoped that rebel MLAs will join back the party and will participate in trust vote proceedings.

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka government to face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/40l1z9MvZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa & BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka government will be facing the floor test today. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had said on Monday taht the trust vote will be held at 11 am today.

Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa & BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka government will be facing floor test today. pic.twitter.com/MBvwjqz7L4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

