Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday is likely to take the final call over the resignations of the 13 rebel MLAs. The exit of Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar have added the created further burden on the government to escape from the crisis.

The political crisis in Karnataka has failed to reach any conclusion as rebel MLAs who were supposed to be shifted to Goa from Mumbai have now stayed back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai. On Monday, the political drama continues after 2 Independent MLAs resigned as ministers and withdrew support from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka. The two leaders come up openly to support BJP.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is likely to take an important call on resignations of 13 rebel MLAs. The 13 disgruntled MLAs are expected to meet the Speaker of the house on Tuesday.

On Monday, Karnataka CMO’s office confirmed that all JD(S) ministers have tendered their resignations following the resignation of 21 Congress ministers and the Cabinet will be restructured in the state soon. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said it neither has any kind of anxiety about present political development, nor he wants to discuss anything about politics.

The exit of two Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar have reduced the coalition government’s strength to 104 after 13 MLAs, 10 Congress and 3 JD(S), resigned last week. The coalition now comprises 69 Congress MLAs, 34 JD(S) and one BSP MLA while BJP has 105 plus two Independents, who resigned on Monday in the 224-member House.

Congress MLAs who are staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later changing it to Goa. But they are now staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai. The crisis in the state of Karnataka has been mainfold after the resignation of two independent MLAs.

