Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy government on Thursday is all set to face the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly. The 15 rebel MLAs are still adamant on their resignation demands. However, one Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has decided to support the Kumaraswamy govt.

Karnataka political crisis is not showing any signs of relief to the present Congress-JD(S)-led government. The rebels MLAs are still adamant on the decision. The rebel MLAs who are cooped up in Mumbai hotel have sought the police protection as they suspect serious threat from leaders who are wooing them by offering ministeries. The Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy headed government may face a shortage of votes to prove their majority in the floor of the house.

The Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has set Thursday 11 am time for the trust vote which is scheduled to be held in Karnataka Assembly. Earlier, the BJP moved a no-confidence motion against the government but the Speaker allowed the trust to vote for the government.

Meanwhile, some relief has been witnessed in the coalition partners as one of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has decided to withdraw his resignation and is likely to vote in favor of the trust vote. Reddy was among the 16 rebel MLAs who had tendered their resignations in earlier this month.

However, the Congress-JD(S) government hangs on the trust vote. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had said that the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the Assembly proceedings pertaining to trust vote.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also held a meeting with the Congress MLAs to discuss the further course of action. Congress MLA Shrimant Patil went missing when the meeting was held. Reports said the Congress legislator may skip the trust vote.

The other rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai still adamant of no questioning of a step back on their resignations or attending the session.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs are accepted or if they stay away from the trust vote, the ruling coalitions may likely fall and will pave the way for BJP to claim the government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App