Karnataka crisis: The much-awaited trust vote in the Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha is likely to be held today. The HD Kumaraswamy-led government will have to prove the majority in the House. If he fails, the Congress-JD(S) coalition will fall. He is facing an uphill task since the disgruntled coalition MLAs are not ready to return from Mumbai and attend the Assembly proceedings. While on the other side, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa is confident of forming the government.

After the Speaker KR Ramesh adjourned the House till Monday, Yeddyurappa stated that Monday will be the last days for the coalition government. The resignation of 16 MLAs — 13 Congress and three JD(S) has threatened the survival of the government. If their resignation is accepted, the BJP will get sufficient numbers to form the government. The saffron party has 105 MLAs while the coalition will be plummeted to 101.

DK Shivakumar has said that the floor test could be delayed in the Assembly. Earlier, the BJP accused the colaition of wasting the time. Speaker KR Ramesh has so far adjourned the Assebly twice when all were expected a floor test.

– As many as four disgruntled legislators of Congress may return and support the confidence motion. Chief Miniser HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah have arrived at the Vidhana Soudhana.

– The Supreme Court has refused to hear plea of rebel MLAs today. It will be hearing the same tomorow. Earlier, disgruntled lawmakers had knocked the doors of the apex court.

– Former chief minister and BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa-led MLAs have arrived at Vidhana Soudha to take part in the Assembly proceedings. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government will be facing a floor test in the Assembly today.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/p6eIuaIsLH — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

