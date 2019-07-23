Karnataka crisis: After delaying it, the trust vote is likely to be held today by 6 pm, a deadline set by Speaker KR Ramesh. As many as 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs have resigned and two independents have withdrawn their support to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The coalition government is on the verge of fall. Without the support of rebel legislators, the government could not prove the majority in the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka crisis: The high-voltage drama in Karnataka could end today with the holding of floor test in Vidhana Soudha. Speaker KR Ramesh has set a deadline of 6 pm for the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition to prove the majority. On Monday, the Speaker turned down the request of Kumaraway to delay the floor test for Wednesday. The House witnessed chaos with ruling MLAs raising slogans against the BJP. They accused the saffron party of horsetrading.

The House was adjourned till 10 am after the coalition agreed to allow the floor test to be conducted on Tuesday. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa wanted Speaker to conduct the trust vote by midnight. Starting from rebel MLAs refusal to attend the proceedings and support the government to Ramesh’s denial to delay the tryst vote it seems everything is going against the Congress-JD(S) dispensation.

Here are the live about the Karnataka crisis:

– MLA Shobha Karandlaje has claimed that people of Karnataka are upset with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He said the alliance does not have sufficient numbers to prove the majority their MLAs are in Mumbai.

– Speaker KR Ramesh has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to chair the crucial proceedings. The discussion will begin shortly in the Assembly. The trust will be held today.

– Before the beginning of proceeding the Assembly, Speaker KR Ramesh has said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition will have to prove majority by 6 pm in Vidhan Soudha.

– Congress-JD(S) disgruntled legislators have sought four weeks time from Speaker KR Ramesh to appear before him. They have stated that the Disqualification Rules, 1986, required a minimum of seven days period.

Live Updates

