Karnataka crisis: The high-voltage drama in Karnataka could end today with the holding of floor test in Vidhana Soudha. Speaker KR Ramesh has set a deadline of 6 pm for the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition to prove the majority. On Monday, the Speaker turned down the request of Kumaraway to delay the floor test for Wednesday. The House witnessed chaos with ruling MLAs raising slogans against the BJP. They accused the saffron party of horsetrading.
DK Shivakumar says every rebel MLA wants a ministerial berth, BJP destroyed political future of these lawmakers
The House was adjourned till 10 am after the coalition agreed to allow the floor test to be conducted on Tuesday. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa wanted Speaker to conduct the trust vote by midnight. Starting from rebel MLAs refusal to attend the proceedings and support the government to Ramesh’s denial to delay the tryst vote it seems everything is going against the Congress-JD(S) dispensation.
-Kumaraswamy has handed over his resignation to the Governor. BSP has also expelled its MLA for flaunting diktat. Mayawati said party expels MLA N Mahesh who was not present at the Karnataka assembly during the floor test. In a tweet, BSP chief said the party had directed MLA to support Kumaraswamy which he did not so party expels him from the party.
-According to the reports, HD Kumaraswamy has reached the Raj Bhawan to meet and handover his resignation to the governor Vajubhai Vala.
-The reports say BS Yeddyurappa has called BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief about BJP’s victory in the state.
– Congress leader HK Patil said Congress-JD(S) failed trust vote. This defeat is because of the betrayal of the party legislators, all MLAs have come under the influence of various things. Being the voice of people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the Party.
– According to the reports, HD Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote today. 99 MLAs voted in favour of HD Kumaraswamy and 105 MLAs voted against. While 20 MLAs didn’t show up and 1 MLA was abstant in the trust motion.
-The doors of the Karnataka Assembly have been closed and Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar will ring the bell for trust vote rung in Vidhana Soudha. Manual counting is underway.
– Speaking in the house, HD Kumaraswamy said that he won’t take the rebel MLAs back in his party and is ready to sacrifice his chair.
– Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar showed his resignation in the Assembly and said he is ready to resign.
– Kumaraswamy tells the house that he is ready to sacrifice his chief ministerial post if required, reports. Kumaraswamy said whatever he has achieved during his tenure as CM of Karnataka it is all credit to his officers. Kumaraswamy said his government waived Rs 25,000 crore farm loans and Opposition has stated that he has cheated the farmers, Kumaraswamy said he hasn’t and will never cheat farmers of the state.
– Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar informed the media that Section 144 has been imposed in the city and all pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25.
– Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru till July 25, said reports. Thousands of protesters from all the parties are on roads and have staged the protest. BJP is claiming that all these protesters are Congress and JDS workers who are preventing 2 independent MLAs from attending the house.
– As per the reports, 2 independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar have been house-arrested in an apartment on Race Course Road. The situation is getting tensed outside Vidhana Soudha as thousands of protesters have gathered outside the assembly ahead of the confidence motion.
– DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP has destroyed the future of rebel lawmakers who wanted ministerial berths. Earlier, he called BS Yeddyurappa a star of Operation Lotus, referring to the BJP’s attempts to unseat HD Kumaraswamy.
– DK Shivakumar launched a sarcastic attack on BS Yeddyurappa over alleged BJP attempts to bring the coalition government down in the state. Congress troubleshooter called Shivakumar a star for Operation Lotus.
Despite dilly-dallying tactics, the trust vote is likely to take place in the Vidhana Soudha by 6 pm. After adjourning the House on Monday, the Speaker had set a deadline, saying Congress-JD(S) coalition need to prove majority on Tuesday.
– Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said he warned dissident lawmakers to return to their parties as BJP will dupe them. He said rebel MLAs told him they will get ministerial berths.
– HD Kumaraswamy and state Home Minister MB Patil will be holding talks at Taj West End, hours before the Speaker’s deadline comes to an end. Interestingly, the chief minister is yet to turn up for the proceedings.
– Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Karnataka disgruntled MLAs, said that the Supreme Court in optimistic that Speaker KR Ramesh will conduct the floor test today.
– JD(S) MLA Shivalinga Gowda has asked BS Yeddyurappa to clarify whether rebel lawmakers will be inducted in BJP after the trust vote. He also said BJP should come clean on whether disgruntled legislators will be given ministerial berths if the coalition fails the floor test.
– BJP has hit out at HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of looting tax payers money. The Karnataka state BJP said that chief minister will continue doing so till the very last second of his position.
– HD Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter DJ Shivakumar held a brief meeting to decide the future course of action if the coalition fails the floor test in the Vidhana Soudha.
As the rebel MLAs have not met Speaker KR Ramesh, seeking four weeks of time, the Congress has demanded delay in the trust vote for a month. The rebels, who are camping in Mumbai, were summoned by the Speaker.
– The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Independent legislators tomorrow. The country’s apex court is also likely to hear the petition filed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
– Reports said that Congress-JD(S) coalition legislators are trying to delay trust vote as they took various topics for discussion including controversial demonetization. With the passage of time, the Karnataka crisis is deepening.
-Congress leader Siddaramaiah has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha. Earlier, the Assembly witnessed ruckus after Congress and JD(S) leaders arrived late. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is yet to arrive.
– Speaker KR Ramesh has left the Vidhana Soudha to meet the lawyers of disgruntled MLAs at his chamber. Ramesh had summoned the rebels to his office. But they sought four weeks of time, saying they were out of the station.
– As the House resumes its proceedings, a war of the words broken between rival Congress-JD(S) and BJP leaders over coalition MLAs arriving late. Chief Minister HD Kumarswamy has not arrived yet. He earlier held talks with JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.
– Congress legislators have arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to take part in the Assembly proceedings. Earlier, all the BJP MLAs arrived. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also left for the House.
– It seems the BJP is ready for the final resort. All its MLAs have been asked to not speak in the Assembly to pave the way smooth conduction of trust vote. Their only motive will be to unseat HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.
– BJP leader J Shettar has said that Tuesday will be the final day for ruling Congress-JD(S) government. He said they believed Monday was the last day but because of the milapi kushti between alliance partners, they deled the trust vote.
– MLA Shobha Karandlaje has claimed that people of Karnataka are upset with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He said the alliance does not have sufficient numbers to prove the majority their MLAs are in Mumbai.
– Speaker KR Ramesh has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to chair the crucial proceedings. The discussion will begin shortly in the Assembly. The trust will be held today.
– Before the beginning of proceeding the Assembly, Speaker KR Ramesh has said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition will have to prove majority by 6 pm in Vidhan Soudha.
– Congress-JD(S) disgruntled legislators have sought four weeks time from Speaker KR Ramesh to appear before him. They have stated that the Disqualification Rules, 1986, required a minimum of seven days period.