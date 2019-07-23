Karnataka crisis: After delaying it, the trust vote is likely to be held today by 6 pm, a deadline set by Speaker KR Ramesh. As many as 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs have resigned and two independents have withdrawn their support to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The coalition government is on the verge of fall. Without the support of rebel legislators, the government could not prove the majority in the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka crisis: The high-voltage drama in Karnataka could end today with the holding of floor test in Vidhana Soudha. Speaker KR Ramesh has set a deadline of 6 pm for the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition to prove the majority. On Monday, the Speaker turned down the request of Kumaraway to delay the floor test for Wednesday. The House witnessed chaos with ruling MLAs raising slogans against the BJP. They accused the saffron party of horsetrading.

DK Shivakumar says every rebel MLA wants a ministerial berth, BJP destroyed political future of these lawmakers

The House was adjourned till 10 am after the coalition agreed to allow the floor test to be conducted on Tuesday. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa wanted Speaker to conduct the trust vote by midnight. Starting from rebel MLAs refusal to attend the proceedings and support the government to Ramesh’s denial to delay the tryst vote it seems everything is going against the Congress-JD(S) dispensation.

Here are the live updates about the Karnataka crisis:

Met Hon'ble Governor Vajubhai Vala and tendered my resignation. I profusely thank the people of the state, cabinet colleagues, all legislators and officers for the cooperation and support extended during my 14 month stint as Chief Minister. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 23, 2019

-Kumaraswamy has handed over his resignation to the Governor. BSP has also expelled its MLA for flaunting diktat. Mayawati said party expels MLA N Mahesh who was not present at the Karnataka assembly during the floor test. In a tweet, BSP chief said the party had directed MLA to support Kumaraswamy which he did not so party expels him from the party.

कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार के समर्थन में वोट देने के पार्टी हाईकमान के निर्देश का उल्लंघन करके बीएसपी विधायक एन महेश आज विश्वास मत में अनुपस्थित रहे जो अनुशासनहीनता है जिसे पार्टी ने अति गंभीरता से लिया है और इसलिए श्री महेश को तत्काल प्रभाव से पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 23, 2019

It’s the victory of people of Karnataka. It’s the end of an era of corrupt & unholy alliance. We promise a stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka. Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again ✌? — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019

-According to the reports, HD Kumaraswamy has reached the Raj Bhawan to meet and handover his resignation to the governor Vajubhai Vala.

-The reports say BS Yeddyurappa has called BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief about BJP’s victory in the state.

– Congress leader HK Patil said Congress-JD(S) failed trust vote. This defeat is because of the betrayal of the party legislators, all MLAs have come under the influence of various things. Being the voice of people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the Party.

Jagadish Shettar, BJP: Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker, after acceptance of resignations they have to decide whether to join BJP or not. In present scenario we have 105 MLAs, it is a majority for BJP, we will form a stable government. pic.twitter.com/b9ezUk7f5s — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now. pic.twitter.com/JmVrtTa9SK — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

– According to the reports, HD Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote today. 99 MLAs voted in favour of HD Kumaraswamy and 105 MLAs voted against. While 20 MLAs didn’t show up and 1 MLA was abstant in the trust motion.

-The doors of the Karnataka Assembly have been closed and Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar will ring the bell for trust vote rung in Vidhana Soudha. Manual counting is underway.

– Speaking in the house, HD Kumaraswamy said that he won’t take the rebel MLAs back in his party and is ready to sacrifice his chair.

– Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar showed his resignation in the Assembly and said he is ready to resign.

– Kumaraswamy tells the house that he is ready to sacrifice his chief ministerial post if required, reports. Kumaraswamy said whatever he has achieved during his tenure as CM of Karnataka it is all credit to his officers. Kumaraswamy said his government waived Rs 25,000 crore farm loans and Opposition has stated that he has cheated the farmers, Kumaraswamy said he hasn’t and will never cheat farmers of the state.

– Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar informed the media that Section 144 has been imposed in the city and all pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar: Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city.All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished pic.twitter.com/3De7410mDe — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

– Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru till July 25, said reports. Thousands of protesters from all the parties are on roads and have staged the protest. BJP is claiming that all these protesters are Congress and JDS workers who are preventing 2 independent MLAs from attending the house.

– As per the reports, 2 independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar have been house-arrested in an apartment on Race Course Road. The situation is getting tensed outside Vidhana Soudha as thousands of protesters have gathered outside the assembly ahead of the confidence motion.

Siddaramaiah: Rs 25 crore, 30 crore, 50 crore, where is this money coming from? They(rebel MLAs) will be disqualified. Their political 'samadhi' will be built. Whoever defected since 2013 lost. The same fate awaits those who have resigned this time. It should happen. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6mkdW77gkl — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

– DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP has destroyed the future of rebel lawmakers who wanted ministerial berths. Earlier, he called BS Yeddyurappa a star of Operation Lotus, referring to the BJP’s attempts to unseat HD Kumaraswamy.

– DK Shivakumar launched a sarcastic attack on BS Yeddyurappa over alleged BJP attempts to bring the coalition government down in the state. Congress troubleshooter called Shivakumar a star for Operation Lotus.

Despite dilly-dallying tactics, the trust vote is likely to take place in the Vidhana Soudha by 6 pm. After adjourning the House on Monday, the Speaker had set a deadline, saying Congress-JD(S) coalition need to prove majority on Tuesday.

– Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said he warned dissident lawmakers to return to their parties as BJP will dupe them. He said rebel MLAs told him they will get ministerial berths.

– HD Kumaraswamy and state Home Minister MB Patil will be holding talks at Taj West End, hours before the Speaker’s deadline comes to an end. Interestingly, the chief minister is yet to turn up for the proceedings.

– Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Karnataka disgruntled MLAs, said that the Supreme Court in optimistic that Speaker KR Ramesh will conduct the floor test today.

Mukul Rohatgi, representing #Karnataka rebel MLAs in SC: SC has passed an order saying that Court is optimistic that Speaker will hold floor test today; has kept the matter for tomorrow. I hope the Speaker realizes what his position is, what Constitution obliges him to do. pic.twitter.com/Yz9eeE9iDw — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

– JD(S) MLA Shivalinga Gowda has asked BS Yeddyurappa to clarify whether rebel lawmakers will be inducted in BJP after the trust vote. He also said BJP should come clean on whether disgruntled legislators will be given ministerial berths if the coalition fails the floor test.

– BJP has hit out at HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of looting tax payers money. The Karnataka state BJP said that chief minister will continue doing so till the very last second of his position.

Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel His message is clear

He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019

– HD Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter DJ Shivakumar held a brief meeting to decide the future course of action if the coalition fails the floor test in the Vidhana Soudha.

As the rebel MLAs have not met Speaker KR Ramesh, seeking four weeks of time, the Congress has demanded delay in the trust vote for a month. The rebels, who are camping in Mumbai, were summoned by the Speaker.

– The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Independent legislators tomorrow. The country’s apex court is also likely to hear the petition filed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

– Reports said that Congress-JD(S) coalition legislators are trying to delay trust vote as they took various topics for discussion including controversial demonetization. With the passage of time, the Karnataka crisis is deepening.

-Congress leader Siddaramaiah has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha. Earlier, the Assembly witnessed ruckus after Congress and JD(S) leaders arrived late. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is yet to arrive.

– Speaker KR Ramesh has left the Vidhana Soudha to meet the lawyers of disgruntled MLAs at his chamber. Ramesh had summoned the rebels to his office. But they sought four weeks of time, saying they were out of the station.

– As the House resumes its proceedings, a war of the words broken between rival Congress-JD(S) and BJP leaders over coalition MLAs arriving late. Chief Minister HD Kumarswamy has not arrived yet. He earlier held talks with JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

– Congress legislators have arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to take part in the Assembly proceedings. Earlier, all the BJP MLAs arrived. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also left for the House.

– It seems the BJP is ready for the final resort. All its MLAs have been asked to not speak in the Assembly to pave the way smooth conduction of trust vote. Their only motive will be to unseat HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

– BJP leader J Shettar has said that Tuesday will be the final day for ruling Congress-JD(S) government. He said they believed Monday was the last day but because of the milapi kushti between alliance partners, they deled the trust vote.

J Shettar, BJP: It's the final day for this govt. We believed y'day was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' in b/w ruling party&others they postponed it for one day…We'll see what happens&if division of votes take place this govt will definitely be defeated. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/KHzVzzz4nG — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

– MLA Shobha Karandlaje has claimed that people of Karnataka are upset with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He said the alliance does not have sufficient numbers to prove the majority their MLAs are in Mumbai.

– Speaker KR Ramesh has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to chair the crucial proceedings. The discussion will begin shortly in the Assembly. The trust will be held today.

– Before the beginning of proceeding the Assembly, Speaker KR Ramesh has said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition will have to prove majority by 6 pm in Vidhan Soudha.

– Congress-JD(S) disgruntled legislators have sought four weeks time from Speaker KR Ramesh to appear before him. They have stated that the Disqualification Rules, 1986, required a minimum of seven days period.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App