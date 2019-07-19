Karnataka crisis Live Updates: The stage is set for the trust vote in Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha to decide the fate of HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government. The BJP lawmakers will be meeting Yeddyurappa before the beginning of the Assembly session.

Karnataka crisis Live Updates: The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government’s fate will be decided today in the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka. The weeks of politicals crisis are expected to end today as Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Speaker KR Ramesh to hold a floor test before 1:30 pm on Friday. On Thursday, when Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence, the House witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the rival BJP and coalition MLAs. The BJP legislators staged a night-long dharna in the House to protest against the delay in the trust vote.

Congress and its coalition partner are facing threat after 16 of its MLAs — 13 from Congress and three JD(S) resigned. The BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka, having 107 lawmakers in the 224-member legislature. Congress-JD(S) makes 116. But if the resignation of disgruntled MLAs is accepted, the government will lose the majority.

Here are the live updates:

– Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has advised those who hurled slurs at his character to have a look of their life first. He said that those who know him, also knows he did not stash lakhs of money like others. The Speaker said that he will take a non-partisan decision.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs. pic.twitter.com/WjiPTBX4Gy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

– Karnataka Congress MP Nasir Hussain has said that he thinks Congress will knock the doors of the Supreme Court as Governor Vajubhai Vala cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker KR Ramesh. He alleged that Governor is trying to work as an agent of a party, without naming the BJP.

– Karnataka BJP MLAs will hold a meet with BS Yeddyurappa before the beginning of the Assembly session. It is expected they will make a strategy to unseat Congres-JD(S) in the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with State BJP President, B. S. Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's Assembly session. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CR6JxSALsv — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

– Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has met protesting BJP lawmakers in the Vidhana Soudha. He also ate breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar. He said that beyond politics, all the MLAs ae friends.

Live Updates

